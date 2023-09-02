Hardik, Ishan help India come out of trouble against Pakistan

Ishan Kishan on Saturday became the second India wicketkeeper-batter to score four successive scores of fifty or more as he made a doughty 82 to bring India out of trouble during Asia Cup 2023 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Kandy.

The left-handed batter walked in at number five, with Men in Blue in trouble at 66/4 in 14.1 overs.

Ishan joined forces with all-rounder Hardik Pandya to help Team India recover from a difficult situation.

Ishan-Pandya partnership helped India cross the 200-run mark. However, the left-handed batter started to struggle due to cramps. This made him to go for big shots as running between the wickets became difficult. The 138-run stand between the two was broken as Ishan’s mistimed shot landed in the hands of skipper Babar Azam. Kishan was dismissed for 82 (81 balls), which included nine fours and two sixes off the bowling of Haris Rauf.