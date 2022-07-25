Pakistan lose Shafique in reply to Sri Lanka's 378

Pakistan lost opening batsman Abdullah Shafique for a duck after the tourists bowled out Sri Lanka for 378 on day two of the second Test on Monday.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando bowled Shafique, who hit a match-winning 160 in the opener of the two-Test series, on the second ball of Pakistan's reply after a thick inside edge off the bat rattled on to the stumps at Galle.

Pakistan were 15 for one at lunch with left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq on four and skipper Babar Azam on seven. They trail by 363 runs.