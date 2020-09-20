10 cricketers in isolation as ‘some players’ in skill camp show COVID-19-like symptoms

Ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka for three Tests, 16 cricketers started practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday instead of 27 as 10 cricketers were sent in isolation with the suspicion of COVID-19.

A total of 27 cricketers were supposed to join the camp, but 16 cricketers were present on the first day. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) says 10 cricketers are in isolation with the suspicion of COVID-19, reports UNB.

BCB has earlier said the cricketers would undergo a total of four different COVID-19 tests before flying for the island nation. In the first test, Saif Hassan, the left-handed opener was the only cricketer who was found positive for COVID-19. He took another test last week and returned positive again.