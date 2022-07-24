Nurul deserves to be captain: Shakib

“I feel that he (Nurul Hasan) is deserving of it (captaincy). BCB also feels that he has a lot to offer for Bangladesh cricket in the future. That’s why they have handed him the captaincy.
“I wish him well. The Zimbabwe series is a good challenge for him and I hope that he comes through this challenge with flying colours,” Shakib said this in a programme arranged by DBL Ceramics in Chattogram on Saturday night.
Shakib returned as Test captain for the third time recently after Mominul Haque quit the post owing to his poor form.
The Test captain was naturally asked about Bangladesh’s poor performances in Tests and Shakib responded by saying, “We need time to do well in Tests. The Bangladesh team is going through a change right now. So, we will need some time.”