Donald wants Bangladesh pacers to emulate English quicks in Mirpur Test

Donald wants his pacers to adopt the same mindset when they take on India at the SBNS, which traditionally favours spin bowlers more than pacers.
“I have always used the reference of the England fast bowlers’ mindset in Pakistan,” Donald said in a pre-match press-conference in Mirpur on Wednesday.
“How they get themselves involved in the contest. Despite three spinners, you have a free ride to be a bit more expansive as a quick. You can bowl short and full for longer. You can put everything on the table for four overs,” he added.
Donald also spoke of how Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav troubled Bangladesh with their aggressive approach in the Chattogram Test.
“If you saw how Siraj or Umesh bowled (in Chattogram), they either went very short and attacking. They had people in catching positions. The ball was slightly reversing.
“You know what you will get with a spinner, so we want to see us being a little more attacking. It is not easy to duck on these pitches, so if you have a bit of pace, you can be a little more expansive and aggressive,” said the South African.
Pacer Ebadot Hossain suffered a side strain during the Chattogram Test and has been ruled out of the second Test against India.
Bangladesh is likely to pick Taskin Ahmed in Ebadot’s position while Khaled Ahmed is expected to hold onto his spot.
Donald sees a lot of potential in Khaled and wants to help him mature into a dependable Test bowler.
“The fact is that Khaled has a proper engine on him. He is a big strong boy who wants to learn. He asks questions every single day. That I cannot fault. That’s what I want to see from this group."
“I am here to take the shackle off the shoulders. Be free and enjoy, be aggressive. If Khaled gets (Virat) Kohli down the leg-side, that’s a jaffa in my book. I am not worried about Khaled. He wants to learn and be successful.”
In the first Test, Bangladesh dropped a few catches, which proved to be costly. They also failed to take control over the match when the opportunity presented itself.
Donald said the team can’t afford to make the same mistakes in Dhaka if they want to avoid a clean-sweep at the hands of the tourists.
“You got one chance to cash in. You win the toss, hopefully bat first, make 350 or 380. I am guessing what the value of that first innings score might be. Pitch looks fairly dry so you have to cash in in the first innings. It is your only chance to set the Test match up in the first innings.
“If we bowl, we have also shown that in the first innings when we had India 48 for 3. We dropped couple of tough chances but we cannot drop at this level. Then you get put to the sword.”