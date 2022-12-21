Donald wants Bangladesh pacers to emulate English quicks in Mirpur Test

Donald wants his pacers to adopt the same mindset when they take on India at the SBNS, which traditionally favours spin bowlers more than pacers.

“I have always used the reference of the England fast bowlers’ mindset in Pakistan,” Donald said in a pre-match press-conference in Mirpur on Wednesday.

“How they get themselves involved in the contest. Despite three spinners, you have a free ride to be a bit more expansive as a quick. You can bowl short and full for longer. You can put everything on the table for four overs,” he added.