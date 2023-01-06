Chattogram hobble to 89-9 against Sylhet

Chattogram Challengers posted a paltry 89-9 against Sylhet Sixers in the opening match of the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

In a match that began 30 minutes ahead of schedule after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) changed the match time 90 minutes before the game started, Sylhet asked Chattogram to bat first.