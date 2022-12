Opener Ishan Kishan pulverized Bangladesh bowlers to score a double hundred as India pile up a massive total of 409 for 8 in the third ODI on Saturday.

Ishan made a blistering 210 off 131 balls hitting 24 fours and 10 sixes while Virat Kohli’s scored a much coveted first ODI century since August 2019.

The duo built a 290-runs second wicket stand after India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan inside just 5 overs to help post its fourth-highest ODI total at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.