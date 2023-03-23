Bangladesh call up two uncapped players for Ireland T20s

To make way for the new players, the selectors dropped batsman Afif Hossain, left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and pacer Rejaur Rahman.
Rishad’s inclusion comes as a surprise as his record in competitive T20s, six wickets in 14 matches, is mediocre at best. In Rishad’s defence, like most leg-spinners in Bangladesh, he hasn’t gotten enough chances in domestic cricket which could be the reason behind his underwhelming record.
The selectors have chosen to ignore his record and include this promising leg-spinner in the T20 squad.
Jaker, on the other hand, has a decent T20 record, having scored 587 runs in 49 T20s with three fifties. He has some good innings in List A and first-class cricket as well.
The second and third matches of the series will be played on 29 and 31 March respectively at the same venue. After the T20s, both teams will play the lone Test in Dhaka.
Bangladesh squad for Ireland T20s: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali.