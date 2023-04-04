Bangladesh lose two late wickets to give Ireland hope

Bangladesh lost both openers in the final 10 overs of the day as they finished on 34-2, trailing Ireland by 180 runs in the first innings at the end of the first day of the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Najmul Hossain Shanto departed for a duck while Tamim Iqbal got caught in the final ball of the day for 21 to give Ireland a sliver of hope after what had been a disappointing day with the bat for them.
Earlier, Taijul Islam claimed a five-wicket haul while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain took two wickets each to bowl out Ireland for 214 after the tourists had won the toss and opted to bat first.
Harry Tector, one out of the six Test debutants in the Ireland team, scored a half-century on debut while fellow debutants Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher chipped in with 37 and 34 respectively.
The Tigers started the day on the right foot, as they reduced Ireland to 65-3 by the end of the first session.
Pacer Shoriful Islam drew first blood, trapping Murray Cummins (five) leg before wicket in the fifth over.
Ebadot was next to get among the wickets, getting James McCollum (15) caught at second slip, with Najmul Hossain Shanto taking the catch, to reduce Ireland to 27-2 inside 10 overs.
Captain Andy Balbirnie and Tector tried to hold down the fort for the rest of the session. But their 21-run stand off 11.5 overs ended when Balbirnie tried to sweep a fuller length delivery against Taijul but got struck on the foot and was rightfully given out lbw.
Tector and Campher played out the remaining 4.1 overs before the umpires called for the lunch interval.
After play resumed, the Irish debutants looked solid at the middle, aptly dealing with whatever the Bangladesh attack was throwing at them and also hitting some boundaries in between.
They took the score beyond 100 and Tector soon completed his half-century off 80 balls in the 39th over, becoming the first Irish cricketer to score a fifty on Test debut.
But Tector couldn’t add any more to his tally as he misjudged a Miraz delivery and ended up playing it on to his stumps, ending the partnership on 74.
After Tector departed, Ireland lost two more wickets for two runs, with Taijul taking both wickets. Peter Moor (one) got caught and Campher was trapped leg-before wicket as Ireland were reduced to 124-6.
Tucker then formed two small but handy partnerships worth 35 and 40 runs with Andy McBrine (19) and Mark Adair (respectfully) before getting stumped off Taijul.
Taijul then trapped Adair (32) LBW to complete his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The next over, Miraz uprooted Graham Hume’s (two) off-stump to end the Irish innings.
Taijul and Miraz jointly claimed seven wickets in the innings. However, Bangladesh’s most prolific Test bowler Shakib Al Hasan bowled just three overs in the innings, that too in the final session.
Bangladesh openers had to come to bat under the fading lights at the SBNS to negotiate the final 10 overs of the day.
Ireland needed some wickets in this period to comeback in the contest after an underwhelming show with the bat.
And they got exactly what they had asked for as Shanto chopped the first ball he faced on to his stump, much to the delight of pacer Hume and the Irish fielders.
Tamim and Mominul Haque then formed a 33-run stand which looked set to take Bangladesh into the second day with nine wickets in hand.
But disaster struck for Bangladesh on the very last ball of the day. Tamim presented a dead bat to off-spinner McBrine, but the ball took off from a good length, hit the shoulder of Tamim’s blade and went straight into the hands of Adair at second slip.
Mominul is unbeaten on 12 at the other end and he will most likely begin the second day alongside either Mushfiqur Rahim or Shakib.