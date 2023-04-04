Bangladesh lose two late wickets to give Ireland hope

Bangladesh lost both openers in the final 10 overs of the day as they finished on 34-2, trailing Ireland by 180 runs in the first innings at the end of the first day of the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto departed for a duck while Tamim Iqbal got caught in the final ball of the day for 21 to give Ireland a sliver of hope after what had been a disappointing day with the bat for them.