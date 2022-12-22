Bangladesh opt to bat against India

"Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Axar (Patel) can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases," Rahul said.
Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Taskin Ahmed for the injured Ebadot Hossain and Mominul Haque for Yasir Ali.
"If we can survive in the first two hours, we should do well. In Mirpur, it's better for batting and will help spinners later on," captain Shakib Al Hasan said.
Squads
Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed.
India: KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)
TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG),
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)