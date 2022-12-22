Bangladesh opt to bat against India

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against India in Dhaka on Thursday as the hosts look to level the series.

India, who won the first Test by 188 runs, were again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma who was replaced by KL Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav -- player of the match in the first game with eight wickets -- and brought in paceman Jaydev Unadkat.