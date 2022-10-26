Shakib hints changes for South Africa clash

After winning their first ever match at the second round of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Monday, Bangladesh are now gearing up for their second match in this year’s competition against South Africa.

Bangladesh went with a batting heavy team in their opening game against the Netherlands, with part-timers Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek Hossain entrusted to jointly play the role of the fifth bowler.

Soumya bowled three overs and Mosaddek bowled one over to make up the fifth bowler’s quota against the Dutch.