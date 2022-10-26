Shakib hints changes for South Africa clash

The part-timers conceded 43 runs, which could’ve proved costly in a match where Bangladesh was defending just 144 runs.
But excellent performance from the pace attack, headlined by Taskin Ahmed’s career-best 4-25, made up for those expensive overs and ensured a nine-run win for the Tigers.
Against a more experienced batting line-up like South Africa, which has explosive batters like Quinton de Kock and David Miller, going in without a decent fifth bowling option would be a very risky decision.
In the pre-match press conference, Shakib said that they are not rigid about holding onto a winning combination and are willing to bring in changes best suited for the conditions.
“We don’t want to be predictable. We will look at the oppositions and we will look at the conditions. That’s how we have been preparing ourselves for this World Cup,” the all-rounder said in response to a question about making changes to the fifth bowling option.
“Every ground is different. The dimensions are different, the wind factor is different, the weather is different. We will obviously plan accordingly, it might not go our way but we are open to changes,” he added.
On Monday, Taskin’s opening burst and Hasan Mahmud’s economic bowling paved the way for Bangladesh’s win over the Netherlands.
Mustafizur Rahman, who has been guilty of gifting runs to the opposition in recent times, also pulled up his socks against the Netherlands and aided the other bowlers to ensure a win in Hobart in a match where the Bangladesh batters underperformed.
Taskin is being showered with praises from all ends since the match. Shakib, on Wednesday, hailed Taskin as the leader of the pace attack and equated his role in the team with Bangladesh’s most successful captain and fast bowler Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
“He (Taskin) is one of the leaders now after Mashrafe’s exit. He has done tremendously well for the last two-three years for Bangladesh. He is leading by example,” said the all-rounder.
But Shakib’s praise wasn’t limited to Taskin, as he heaped praises on the entire pace attack, saying their performance will help Bangladesh go far into the tournament.
“We’ve got a very good fast bowling group in all three formats and they are doing really well. I can’t be more proud of the way they improved themselves and have come this far. And the results are showing now. I hope they continue this form for the rest of the World Cup. Then I’m sure we will have a very good World Cup.”