Bangladesh bowl first against England in bid to stay alive in ODI series

Despite the defeat, the Tigers went with an unchanged XI.
England, on the other hand, made two changes, bringing in Saqib Mahmood and Sam Curran in place of pacer Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.
Bangladesh’s ODI series winning streak at home is on the line in the match as a defeat would end their unbeaten run at 13.
The last time Bangladesh lost an ODI series at home was against England in 2016.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood