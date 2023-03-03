Cricket

2nd ODI

Bangladesh bowl first against England in bid to stay alive in ODI series

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh lost the first ODI against England by three wicketsProthom Alo

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second One-Day International (ODI) against England in a bid to keep their hopes alive in the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh lost the opening ODI by three wickets in a low-scoring match, where English batter Dawid Malan’s century made all the difference.

Despite the defeat, the Tigers went with an unchanged XI.

England, on the other hand, made two changes, bringing in Saqib Mahmood and Sam Curran in place of pacer Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

Bangladesh’s ODI series winning streak at home is on the line in the match as a defeat would end their unbeaten run at 13.

The last time Bangladesh lost an ODI series at home was against England in 2016.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

