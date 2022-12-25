We have to create 13-14 chances, others need 9 to take 10 wickets: Shakib

Miraz had dismissed Virat Kohli with a similar delivery on the previous day, with Mominul taking a sharp low catch to dismiss the batter for just one run.
But on Sunday, Mominul couldn’t hold onto the ball when it went straight into his hands, giving Ashwin and India a lifeline.
Ashwin made Bangladesh pay for that missed opportunity, scoring 42 off 62 balls to ensure a 2-0 clean sweep for India.
After the match, skipper Shakib Al Hasan made no attempts to hide his disappointment over Bangladesh’s tendency of dropping catches, saying that this makes the task much harder for the bowlers.
“Other teams don’t give so many opportunities. We miss regulation chances. Our bowlers have to create 13-14 chances to take ten wickets. Other teams have to create nine chances to take ten wickets,” the captain said at the post match press conference.
Mominul’s dropped catch allowed India to reach 145-7 after being reduced to 74-7 in their second innings. This, however, wasn’t Bangladesh’s only costly drop in the match.
In the first innings, Bangladesh had India reduced to 94-4 at one point, in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings score of 227.
Rishabh Pant and Iyer then rescued India with a 159-run partnership, which ensured they would take a first innings lead of 87 runs.
However, both Pant and Iyer were dropped on their way to scoring 93 and 87 respectively. Iyer was the first to get a life, when Miraz failed to hold onto a difficult chance at gully off Taskin Ahmed when he was batting on 19.
Nine overs later, Miraz also felt the burn of seeing a catch getting dropped off his bowling, when Mushfiq couldn’t hold onto a catch at long on, which would’ve seen the back of Pant for 59.
Shakib could do nothing more than rue the lost chances after the match, saying that a lack of concentration could be the reason behind so many dropped chances.
“It is slightly disappointing, as other teams don’t miss the chances that we miss. That makes the difference. We could have bowled them out for 250 (in the first innings) instead of 314,” the all-rounder said after the match.
“We fielded well in the Twenty20 World Cup and the ODI series (against India). But we couldn’t do it in the Test match. Maybe it happens because of a lack of concentration or fitness. We have to find out how to better concentrate for longer and avoid making mistakes," he added.
Shakib, however, saw a silver lining in the manner his team fought back after conceding a lead in the first innings.
“When you take seven wickets for 74, you expect to win. They needed 71 runs, we needed one wicket. It is difficult to say, but we tried everything. Perhaps we could have bowled better, maybe create more chances, especially on this type of pitch. But I am happy with the way we fought throughout the Test.”