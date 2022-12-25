We have to create 13-14 chances, others need 9 to take 10 wickets: Shakib

Bangladesh came agonisingly close to pulling off their first ever Test win over India on Sunday. But an unbeaten 71-run stand for the eighth wicket between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer took the game away from the hosts and handed the tourists a three-wicket win on Day 4 of the Dhaka Test.

At the end of the game, Bangladesh were left ruing a dropped chance which could’ve ended India’s match-winning stand for just five runs.

In the 34th over of the innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz created a chance against Ashwin, who was batting on one.