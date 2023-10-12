De Kock shines as South Africa make 311-7 against Australia

Quinton de Kock hit his second successive century at the World Cup on Thursday as South Africa made 311-7 in their group game against five-time champions Australia.

The 30-year-old De Kock reached his 19th ODI hundred off 90 balls with eight fours and five sixes having also made a century in South Africa's opening win over Sri Lanka.

De Kock, who will retire from international cricket at the end of the tournament, was batting in familiar surroundings at the Ekana Stadium where he plays in the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants.

He was eventually dismissed for 109, bowled by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell while trying to reverse sweep in the 35th over.