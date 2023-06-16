Trott wants some resilience amid impossible situation

“It just reminds you how important it is to start well with whatever you do about and try to get ahead of the opposition like Bangladesh did on day one. So, good learning curves, individually, but as a collective as well for players to see how hard test cricket is out in the field and how good the opposition can be.”

Trott played his last Test match in English colours back in 2015 but he still had to bat in the press box for his charges. For the three consecutive days he was present as the sole representative for the visitors and a veteran journalist asked him why he is the one who faces the music each and every day.

“I don't mind. I think as a coach, it's your job to front up and explain those sorts of things, especially when things aren't perhaps going your way. So, I feel that's my job. I also think it might be a bit of a language thing as well.

“You know, the guys aren't too confident in understanding the complexity of the questions because you guys are so clever, you know. Might not understand the questions. So, I think it's just a little bit nervousness and also very shy as well.

“But I do try to encourage players to come. But I think they're just a little bit shy and a little bit nervous, but hopefully in the future. The one thing I would say is this group is quite a young, inexperienced group. I think a lot of other players, if you have Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb, all the other likes of those, they're more accustomed to press conferences. So, I think it'd be quite a new thing for them. So, I just try and let them concentrate on the game and focus on that.”

A coach trying to protect his young and inexperienced players amid the adverse conditions abroad may sound very romantic, but that also reflected the fate of Afghan players who basically found hiding places in the last three days.