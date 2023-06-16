Trott wants some resilience amid impossible situation

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said his team has an uphill task in the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh but he will be looking to see a resilient show in the next two days.
Afghanistan faced a gargantuan target of 662 runs in their one-off Test match against Bangladesh in their one-off match and with two days to go salvaging the match needs some miracle.
On third evening, the visitors lost their opener Ibrahim Zardan in the very first ball and when they were reduced to 7-2 it seemed they were capitulating meekly once again to concede a huge defeat.
But two batters Rahmat Shah and Nasir Jamal saw off the day with a score of 45-2 amid fading evening light and Trott found some thin ray of hope against all odds.
“We are working at trying to bat out the two days, which is gonna be tough. And I thought the fight shown tonight by the two batsmen who are not out was good,” said Trott at the press conference after the end of day’s play.
“It is what we expect in Test cricket, good Test cricket. So, the pitch we can see is a little bit up and down and is gonna be a little challenging. It actually seemed to not misbehave as much today as it did on day two. So, hopefully, that's a sign for us that the pitch is getting a little bit slow and we can bat out and put up a good performance,” added the former English Test batter.
Afghanistan were not only bruised and battered throughout the day when host batters piled up mountains of runs but they also faced body blow when skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was tumbled down by a bouncer of Taskin Ahmed that hit his head beneath the helmet.
Trott was not sure about the condition of his captain but hoped he would come back to resume the tough fight.
“Obviously, a little bit sore, a little bit groggy,” Trott commented about Shahidi’s injury.
“It'll just be monitored overnight and the usual process. Our medical staff are really good and he'll be in good hands. So, we hope he's okay. It's important the skipper is healthy and okay to lead the guys. Hopefully, he’ll be fine and I'm sure he will be."
Trott also said Shahidi was not hospitalised and will undergo an MRI scan to assess his situation.
Under the scorching sun Afghan bowlers seemed hopeless against Bangladesh batters who enjoyed a run fest. Trott, however, saw the positives as he thought the experience will help his charges learn.
“I thought there was effort at the times we did well. I think it will be a good learning experience for our guys as well, having to spend a day in the field like that.
“It's a good case for our players or a good reminder as well, just how tough Test cricket is when you get behind the game a little bit or a lot and you have to fight to try and get yourself back in the game.
“It just reminds you how important it is to start well with whatever you do about and try to get ahead of the opposition like Bangladesh did on day one. So, good learning curves, individually, but as a collective as well for players to see how hard test cricket is out in the field and how good the opposition can be.”
Trott played his last Test match in English colours back in 2015 but he still had to bat in the press box for his charges. For the three consecutive days he was present as the sole representative for the visitors and a veteran journalist asked him why he is the one who faces the music each and every day.
“I don't mind. I think as a coach, it's your job to front up and explain those sorts of things, especially when things aren't perhaps going your way. So, I feel that's my job. I also think it might be a bit of a language thing as well.
“You know, the guys aren't too confident in understanding the complexity of the questions because you guys are so clever, you know. Might not understand the questions. So, I think it's just a little bit nervousness and also very shy as well.
“But I do try to encourage players to come. But I think they're just a little bit shy and a little bit nervous, but hopefully in the future. The one thing I would say is this group is quite a young, inexperienced group. I think a lot of other players, if you have Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb, all the other likes of those, they're more accustomed to press conferences. So, I think it'd be quite a new thing for them. So, I just try and let them concentrate on the game and focus on that.”
A coach trying to protect his young and inexperienced players amid the adverse conditions abroad may sound very romantic, but that also reflected the fate of Afghan players who basically found hiding places in the last three days.