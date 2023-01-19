Khushdil whirlwind push Comilla to 184

Johnson Charles scored 20 off 19 and the run rate was under seven when he was dismissed in the 14th over when the score was 87 but the real impetus came from Khushdil.
The left-handed batter played a whirlwind innings of 64 off 24 with the aid of seven fours and five sixes before he was dismissed in the last ball of the penultimate over.
Comilla added 13 runs in the last over and Rizwan, who came as an opener, remained not out for 55 off 47 balls.
Comilla currently are in the fourth position with four points from five matches while Dhaka are at the bottom with two points from four matches.