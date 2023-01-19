Khushdil whirlwind push Comilla to 184

Khushdil Shah scored a blistering half century and Mohammad Rizawan registered a slow fifty to help Comilla Victorians post 184-4 in their Bangladesh Premier League match against Dhaka Dominators at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday.

After losing the toss Comilla came to bat and lost their star batter Liton Das in the second ball without registering any run but Rezwan and Imrul Kayes provided some early foundation before the latter was dismissed for 33 off 26.