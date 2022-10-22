England win toss, bowl against Afghanistan

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, remain underdogs despite a series of promising results.
They stunned eventual champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the recent Asia Cup T20 tournament but missed out on the final spot.
The Afghans have picked Usman Ghani in the middle-order and left-arm quick Fareed Ahmad.
Squads
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
England: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Brown (NZL)
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)