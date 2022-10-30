Bangladesh complete 3-run win after no-ball drama

The Bangladesh camp and the fans present at the Gabba celebrated winning the same match twice on Sunday after some last-ball drama.

The Tigers first celebrated beating Zimbabwe by four runs, when Muzarabani got stumped in the final ball of match, bowled by Mosaddek.

The players had already shook hands and left the field when the TV umpire recalled them to the middle. The replays showed that wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had grabbed the ball marginally ahead of the stumps, which made it a no ball.

Mosaddek had to reload his final ball. But fortunately for Bangladesh, Ngarava missed a length delivery from the off-spinner and Bangladesh, finally, won the match by three runs.

Before the chaos in the last over, Najmul Hossain Shanto's career-best innings took Bangladesh to a modest total.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman bowled brilliantly for the Tigers, claiming three and two wickets respectively and helped Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 147-8 and complete their second win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

With the win, Bangladesh rose to second position in the Group 2 points-table and will remain there if India manages to defeat South Africa later in the day.