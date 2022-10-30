Live
Bangladesh complete 3-run win after no-ball drama
Bangladesh win the same match twice
The Bangladesh camp and the fans present at the Gabba celebrated winning the same match twice on Sunday after some last-ball drama.
The Tigers first celebrated beating Zimbabwe by four runs, when Muzarabani got stumped in the final ball of match, bowled by Mosaddek.
The players had already shook hands and left the field when the TV umpire recalled them to the middle. The replays showed that wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had grabbed the ball marginally ahead of the stumps, which made it a no ball.
Mosaddek had to reload his final ball. But fortunately for Bangladesh, Ngarava missed a length delivery from the off-spinner and Bangladesh, finally, won the match by three runs.
Before the chaos in the last over, Najmul Hossain Shanto's career-best innings took Bangladesh to a modest total.
Pacer Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman bowled brilliantly for the Tigers, claiming three and two wickets respectively and helped Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 147-8 and complete their second win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
With the win, Bangladesh rose to second position in the Group 2 points-table and will remain there if India manages to defeat South Africa later in the day.
Toss
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in their third match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.
Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI, bringing in batsman Yasir Ali in place of all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Zimbabwe, who defeated Pakistan in their previous match, made one change to their XI as Tendai Chatara replaced Luke Jongwe.
This is both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe's first T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Soumya goes for duck
Soumya Sarkar lost his wicket without troubling the scorers as Bangladesh lose their first wicket inside two overs.
Soumya tentatively pushed at a Blessing Muzarabani delivery, which grazed his bat and went straight into the gloves of the wicketkeeper.
Shanto in discomfort
Najmul Hossain Shanto was hobbling while running between the wickets in the fourth over. He received some treatment from the team's physio after the over. He looks fine to continue.
Liton out inside powerplay
Liton Das lost his wicket in the final over of the powerplay in pursuit of quick runs.
Liton, who made 14 off 12 balls, tried to play a scoop shot off Muzarabani. But he ended up top-edging the ball and got caught inside the circle.
Shakib Al Hasan replaced him in the middle, but couldn't get off the mark in the last three balls of the over. Bangladesh end the powerplay on 32-2.
Raza's 1st over yields 9 runs
Shakib hit a four through the point region in the last ball from Sikandar Raza's first over in the match, which yielded nine runs. Bangladesh are 41-2 after seven overs.
Bangladesh reach 63-2 after 10 overs
Shakib and Shanto are trying to rebuild the Bangladesh innings after losing two wickets inside the powerplay as the Tigers reached 63-2 at the halfway stage of their innings.
Shakib is looking more comfortable of the two, batting on 17 off 15 balls, while Shanto is not out on a run-a-ball 31.
50-run partnership
Shakib and Shanto completed a 50-run stand for the third wicket off 37 balls.
Shakib survives a run out chance
Bangladesh took 11 runs off the 12th over from Chatara, but could've lost their skipper Shakib.
Shanto called for a quick single off the last ball of the over, and Shakib also responded to his call. Shakib ended up well short of his ground but fortunately for the Bangladesh captain, the throw was a wayward one.
Shakib's luck runs out
Shakib couldn't make use of his life, as in the very next over he gave a catch off his Zimbabwean counterpart Sean Williams and departed for 23 off 20 balls.
Shakib attempted a big shot over the leg-side, but miscued his shot. The ball went miles up in the air, before Muzarabani completed a tricky catch.
Afif joins Shanto at the middle as Bangladesh reach 87-3 after 13 overs.
Shanto reaches maiden T20I fifty
Shanto pushed the ball to the leg-side to complete his maiden half-century in the format off 45 balls in the 14th over.
Shanto gets his first T20I fifty in his 15th match, with the help of five fours.
Bangladesh completes 100
Bangladesh reached the 100-run mark inside the 15th over. With five overs to go, Bangladesh are 103-3, with Shanto and Afif batting on 53 and 11 respectively.
Shanto on the charge
Shanto hit the first six of the Bangladesh innings in the first ball of the 16th over, as Bangladesh got a good start to the final phase of their innings.
Shakib smahed a six over long-on and then a four with a modified sweep shot off pacer Brad Evans in the first two balls of the over. The next two balls went for singles before Shanto hit his second four of the over, through the third-man area.
Bangladesh scored 17 runs from the over, their biggest in the innings so far.
Shanto stops at 71
Shanto's career-best T20I knock ended on 71, as he got caught off Raza in the 17th over.
Shanto tried to hit the bowler over long-off, but was caught at mid-off by Williams. The left-hander struck seven fours and one six in his 55-ball stay at the middle.
The 17th over didn't go too well for Bangladesh, as only six runs came from it.
Only 6 runs from the 18th over
Mosaddek Hossain swung and missed thrice in the 18th over bowled by Ngarava, as Bangladesh managed to score just six runs from the over.
Two overs to go, Bangladesh are 132-4.Afif and Mosaddek batting on 17 and three respectively.
12 comes off the penultimate over
Afif was dropped on 17 in the penultimate over of the innings off Raza. The left-hander heaved the ball to the leg-side without much timing. The ball went straight to Evans, who made a mess of the chance.
Afif then rubbed salt on the wound by hitting a six at the same region.
Bangladesh took 12 runs from the over and reached 143-4 with one over to go.
6 runs, 3 wickets in the final over
Ngarava bowled a wide first up in the final over. Afif ran three from the first legal ball of the over, but Mosaddek lost his wicket the following delivery, getting caught at short third after a disappointing knock of seven off 11 balls.
Nurul Hasan got off strike in his first ball but lost his wicket the following delivery in a run-out at the striker's end.
Yasir returned the strike to Afif for the final ball, which didn't yield any runs as Afif missed a full toss from Ngarava, which hit his pads and the umpire was quick to give him out LBW.
Bangladesh finish on 150-7
Bangladesh managed to post a modest 150-7 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first.
Other than Shanto's career-best knock of 71 and Afif's 29 off 19 balls, there isn't much to talk about the team's batting performance.
For Zimbabwe, Muzarabani and Ngarava were the standout bowlers, as they took two wickets each.
The Bangladesh bowlers now have their work cut out, as they need to defend a below par total against a confident Zimbabwe side.
Taskin strikes in first over
Taskin Ahmed struck in the first over of the match for the third straight time in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, as he dismissed opener Wessly Madhevere in his third ball of the match.
Madhevere slashed at a wide delivery from Taskin, which found its way to Mustafizur Rahman at third-man who completed the catch.
After first over, Zimbabwe are 5-1.
Taskin strikes again
Taskin struck again in his second over, this time getting the Zimbabwean captain Ervine out for eight.
Evine went after a wide delivery, but ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper.
After three overs, Zimbabwe are 17-2.
Mosaddek releases the pressure
Mosaddek's bat day continued as the all-rounder conceded 11 runs in the fifth over to release the pressure Taskin and Hasan Mahmud had built in the first four overs.
The Fizz gets Raza out for a duck
Mustafizur Rahman came into the attack in the sixth over and got the big wicket of Raza.
Before that, he removed Milton Shumba for eight in his second ball of the over. Shumba tried to hit Mustafiz over the 30-yard circle but got his timing wrong and Shakib took a good running catch at mid-off.
But the big wicket came three balls later, when the in-form Raza lost his wicket for naught. He tried to pull Mustafiz, but ended up giving an easy catch to Afif.
Zimbabwe ended the powerplay on 36-4.
Zimbabwe reach 64-4 after 10 overs
Sean Williams and Regis Chakabva have steadied the Zimbabwe innings somewhat after they lost four wickets inside the powerplay.
Williams and Chakabva, who are batting on 26 and 12 respectively, have added 29 runs since the fall of the fourth wicket and taken Zimbabwe to 64-4 at the halfway stage of the innings.
Taskin bowls a wicket maiden
Shakib brought Taskin back into the attack in the 12th over to break the partnership between Williams and Chakabva.
The right-arm pacer did exactly that, forcing Chakabva (15 off 19 balls) to edge the ball to Nurul Hasan.
Taskin tested the new batter Ryan Burl with short deliveries but the left-hander survived Taskin's test. Zimbabwe are 69-5 after 12 overs.
Burl gets a life
With Miraz not in the team, Shakib is trying to fill the quota of the fifth bowler with off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain. But in his three overs so far, he has conceded 27 runs, releasing the pressure built by the other bowlers.
After Taskin's wicket maiden, Mosaddek conceded 10 runs in the following over, with Burl hitting him for a four and a six.
However, the six could've ended up as a wicket, but Hasan, positioned at the fine leg boundary, deflected the ball over the ropes for a six.
Zimbabwe keep on fighting
Williams and Burl have kept Zimbabwe in with a chance, as the African side needs 56 runs from the final five overs.
Williams is batting on 37 off 28 balls while Burl is not out on 17 off 15 balls.
Taskin bowls out
Taskin completes his quota of four overs in the 16th over, finishing with 3-19.
Zimbabwe need 46 from the last four overs, two of which are likely to be bowled by Shakib and Mosaddek.
Mustafiz: 2-15
Mustafiz conceded just six runs in the final over, to push the required rate over 12.
Zimbabwe are on 111-5 and need 40 runs off 18 deliveries.
Zimbabwe need 26 off 12 balls
Shakib used up the final over from a frontline pacer in the 18th over to leave more runs for the spinners to defend in the last two overs.
But the ploy didn't work as Willams hit consecutive fours in the last two balls from Hasan to take 14 runs from the over and bring down the equation to 26 off 12 balls.
Shakib runs out Willams
Shakib conceded seven runs from his first three deliveries, but brought back Bangladesh in the contest by running out Williams for 64 off 42.
Williams went for a quick single, but Shakib grabbed the ball in a flash and broke the stumps with a direct hit.
Mosaddek left 16 runs to defend in final over
Shakib conceded 10 runs in the 19th over, leaving 16 runs for Mosaddek to defend in the final over.
Mosaddek dismisses Brad Evans, Zimbabwe need 15 off four
Burl took a leg-bye off the first balls. New batsman Brad Evans tried to hit a sic over the leg-side but was caught by Afif.
Bangladesh win after no-ball drama
No ball drama at the Gabba resulted in a chaotic three-run win for Bangladesh in Zimbabwe.
Muzarabani was stumped by Nurul in the last ball, when Zimbabwe needed five to win.
Bangladesh players had celebrated the win and both teams had left the field.
But then replays showed that Nurul grabbed the ball ahead of the wicket. So, the third umpire reversed the call and called it a no-ball.
But the drama over the last ball didn't change the outcome of the match, as Muzarabani swung and missed the final ball and Bangladesh once again celebrated a victory.
Earlier in the over, both Richard Ngarava and keeper Nurul missed the third ball, which went for four leg-byes. The next ball, Ngarava hit a huge six over the leg-side, to make the equation five off three balls.
Ngarava came down the track to hit a six, but missed the ball completely and Nurul whipped off the bails from the wickets in a flash.