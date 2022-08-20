Hasan Mahmud ruled out of Asia Cup

He played two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one Twenty20 International match in the series and claimed five wickets.
His performance in Zimbabwe earned him a place in the 17-man Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup.
But the pacer hurt his ankle during a fielding drill in Mirpur. Hasan will now need at least three weeks to recover, which rules him out of the Asia Cup, confirmed a source from the BCB.
The Bangladesh Asia Cup team will leave for the UAE at 5:00pm on 23 August. Asia Cup will begin on 27 August.
Bangladesh will play its first match on 30 August against Afghanistan.