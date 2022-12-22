Bangladesh 184-5 at tea

Skipper Shakib al Hasan got out in the very first ball after lunch break. The experienced batter tried to play an aerial shot off Umesh Yadav but chipped straight to mid-off where Cheteshwar Pujara held an easy catch to dismiss him for 16.

Mushfiqur Rahim, another experienced batter, was dismissed by a pitch of delivery. Mushfiq nicked a Jaydev Undadkat ball, which had extra bounce and jagged off the seam, to the wicketkeeper and getting dismissed for 26.

Mominul Haque, who came in number three, was not out on 65 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (four).

Earlier in the day, Shakib won the toss early in the morning and decided to bat first.