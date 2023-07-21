Stokes and Brook help England stretch lead over Australia

Captain Ben Stokes and Harry Brook helped England stretch their lead over Australia to 189 on day three of the crucial fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford, with the hosts moving on to 506-8 at lunch.

England raced along at over five an over on Thursday to storm past Australia’s first-innings total in thrilling fashion, but even with Stokes and Brook being slightly more conservative, the runs flowed in the morning session on Friday.

With England aware they may have to get the runs on the board before the expected rain comes in, in a match they must win to stop Australia retaining the Ashes, Stokes and Brook both passed 50 with ease.