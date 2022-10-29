Confident Zimbabwe see ‘huge’ chance to reach semis

Confident skipper Craig Ervine said Saturday that Zimbabwe had a “huge” chance to reach the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, praising new coach Dave Houghton for instilling belief in the team.

The African nation, who came through the first round in Australia to make the Super 12, pulled off a stunning one-run upset over Pakistan on Thursday.

It came on the back of them sharing the points with South Africa from a washed-out game, leaving them level on three points with the Proteas and one behind Group 2 leaders India.

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh next in Brisbane on Sunday, followed by the Netherlands and heavyweights India.