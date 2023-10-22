Ton-up Mitchell helps New Zealand set 274-run target against India

The stand was the highest between the two teams at a World Cup for any wicket as the pair surpassed the previous best of 136 by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in 1987.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami helped India pull things back in the final 10 overs as he returned figures of 5-54 in his first appearance at the tournament.

Fellow paceman Mohammed Siraj and Shami took down Devon Conway, for a duck, and Will Young, for 17, as New Zealand slipped to 19-2.

The left-handed Ravindra, who is of Indian origin, departed in the 34th over but Mitchell kept up the charge to raise his fifth ODI ton.