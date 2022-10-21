West Indies ‘didn’t turn up’ in Ireland drubbing: coach

Head coach Phil Simmons said his West Indies team “didn’t turn up” and it was back to the drawing board after Ireland dumped the two-time champions out of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

The West Indies’s World Cup ended in the first round at Hobart, a far cry from winning the title in 2012 and 2016 and the latest disappointment for the once-powerful Caribbean side.

They similarly won only one match at last year’s World Cup.