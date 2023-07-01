England’s cricket team ‘about breaking records’, says bullish coach

England are “about breaking records”, assistant coach Jeetan Patel said on Friday as the home team contemplate a huge run chase against Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes’s side, who lost the first game of the five-match series last week, collapsed to 325 all out on Friday’s third morning in London, playing a series of rash shots.

Australia then reached 130-2 in their second innings to extend their lead to 221 runs despite some accurate bowling from the hosts.