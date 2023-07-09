England need 224 on final day to win third Ashes Test

Chris Woakes led the way with the ball before England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett held firm to give England the upper hand in a must-win third Ashes Test for the hosts against Australia at Headingley on Saturday.

Woakes, playing his first Test since March last year, took 3-68 as Australia were dismissed for 224 in their second innings on a rain-marred third day.

That left England, who trail 2-0 in the five-match series, needing 251 to win.