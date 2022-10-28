Australia v England washout leaves all to play for at T20 World Cup

A highly anticipated clash between Australia and England at the Twenty20 World Cup was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain on Friday in Melbourne, leaving their group wide open.

It was the second match of the day, after Ireland v Afghanistan, to be washed out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and means all four sides take a point each in their hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

New Zealand lead Group One on three points -- the same as England, Ireland and holders Australia -- but the Black Caps have a better net run-rate and have a game in hand.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have two points. The top two from the group will reach the semi-finals.