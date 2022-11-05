India aim to be clinical in semi-final push

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said Saturday India must pile the pressure on early and be clinical in their execution if they want to get past Zimbabwe and into the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.

The two sides meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday after India's narrow five-run win over Bangladesh put them top of Group 2 with six points from four games.

They will power into the last four with a victory over the Africans.

On the flip side, they could still be caught if beaten, depending on the outcome of Sunday's other games, in which South Africa face the Netherlands and Pakistan take on Bangladesh.