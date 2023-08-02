BCB awaits to hear what Tamim has to say

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, the three-member national team selection panel led by chief selector Minhajul Abedin and BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus got together for a ‘routine discussion’ on Tuesday noon at the BCB president’s office in Dhanmondi.

The BCB president usually sits with the selectors before the squad for a series is announced. In that sense, the meeting was nothing out of the ordinary.

But even ‘routine discussions’ don’t always follow a set routine and the surrounding situation could add an extra layer on top of it.

The selectors are expected to announce a 20-21 member squad for the Asia Cup very soon. Tuesday’s ‘routine discussion’ should’ve mainly centred on that. But it got overshadowed by another matter– what will the future of Tamim Iqbal in the national team?