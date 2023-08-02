BCB awaits to hear what Tamim has to say

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, the three-member national team selection panel led by chief selector Minhajul Abedin and BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus got together for a ‘routine discussion’ on Tuesday noon at the BCB president’s office in Dhanmondi.
The BCB president usually sits with the selectors before the squad for a series is announced. In that sense, the meeting was nothing out of the ordinary.
But even ‘routine discussions’ don’t always follow a set routine and the surrounding situation could add an extra layer on top of it.
The selectors are expected to announce a 20-21 member squad for the Asia Cup very soon. Tuesday’s ‘routine discussion’ should’ve mainly centred on that. But it got overshadowed by another matter– what will the future of Tamim Iqbal in the national team?
Tamim has returned to Dhaka after taking injections for his back pain and is supposed to be resting for a few days more. He is then expected to be in fitness training for a week and then resume skills training. The selectors are hoping that this entire process will run smoothly and are preparing the 20-21 member squad accordingly.
If Tamim’s pain doesn’t return, there is no doubt about his future. But what the selectors really ought to know before selecting the team is whether or not Tamim will remain as the captain in the Asia Cup and the World Cup. As the selectors need to get the inputs of the captain before forming teams for such important tournaments.
The BCB president had announced earlier that for the board Tamim is the captain and will remain so till the World Cup. But in this regard, Tamim will have the final say.
Tamim had announced his retirement from international cricket out of the blue after the first ODI against Afghanistan. But the very next day, he unretired after a meeting with the prime minister. But it’s still uncertain whether Tamim will continue as skipper and Tamim himself is responsible for this uncertainty.
Before going to London for treatment, Tamim had gone to Dubai with his family for a vacation. In an interview to a local media before leaving for Dubai, Tamim said that his discussion with the board after returning to Bangladesh will determine whether or not he will continue as the captain.
“I will speak with the board about the reasons for my retirement,” Tamim had said in that interview. He also said that board should know about the things that he has been facing. He wants to have an open discussion with the BCB. After that, he will accept whatever decision the board makes.
Tamim said that he was waiting eagerly for the meeting with the board, “A lot will depend on my meeting with them.”
The BCB is also keen to hear what Tamim has to say before green lighting the team. As Tamim had already said that he will have a meeting with the BCB after returning to Bangladesh, the board wants to give him the floor to speak. The BCB high ups are also curious to find out what Tamim has to say. Does he have any other thoughts on his captaincy? Or is he facing problems with something else in the team?
Tamim has hinted that he has faced problems in the team but hasn’t revealed exactly what has been troubling him. Tamim, however, had said before that he will adhere to the ‘chain of command’ and say what he has to say to the cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus. But it was also heard that the BCB president is likely to be present in that meeting as well.
The selectors are expected to announce a 20-21 member squad by 5 August. Therefore, Tamim's meeting with Nazmul and Jalal should happen anytime before that date. Following that meeting, Tamim will have another discussion with the BCB physicians, physios, and trainers to set a plan for his return to the field.
The cricket operations department will send directives to the selection panel after the meeting with Tamim and the selectors will finalise the squad accordingly.
But before all that, there is only one question on everyone’s mind, what will Tamim tell the BCB?
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy