England win T20I on first Pakistan tour in 17 years

A new-look England side took the opening Twenty20 international by six wickets in Karachi on Tuesday, capping their return to Pakistan after 17 years with a memorable victory.

Opener Alex Hales celebrated his return to the England team with a 40-ball 53 to anchor England’s chase of a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs.

Hales was banned in April 2019 after a failed recreational drug test.