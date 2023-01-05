Disaster for Pakistan chasing New Zealand's 319-run target

Pakistan started disastrously by losing two wickets without scoring Thursday after New Zealand set them a bold target of 319 to win the second Test in Karachi.

Skipper Tim Southee dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique with the second ball of Pakistan's second innings before Ish Sodhi bowled nightwatchman Mir Hamza in the last over of the fourth day.

At the close, a shocked Imam-ul-Haq was at the crease without scoring and the home team needing 319 runs for victory, or eight wickets in hand to hold out for a draw.

A loss would be their third series defeat at home in a season after going down 1-0 to Australia and 3-0 to England earlier this year.

No team has chased more than 314 to win a Test in Pakistan, which the home team achieved against Australia in Karachi 1994.