Record breaking Mushfiq sets new team record

Bangladesh, who scored 338 in the first match, ended with a massive 349-6 and broke their team record for the second time in two days.

Musfiq, who played a cameo off 44 off 26 in the first match, seemed to be enjoying his role at number six and took absolute charge on the Irish bowlers who looked hapless.

The right-handed diminutive man seemed to hit boundaries at his will as he was scoring shots all-around the park and played like a true modern 360 degree batter.

In the end he ended up with 14 boundaries and two sixes.