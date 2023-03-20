Record breaking Mushfiq sets new team record

Bangladesh, who scored 338 in the first match, ended with a massive 349-6 and broke their team record for the second time in two days.
Musfiq, who played a cameo off 44 off 26 in the first match, seemed to be enjoying his role at number six and took absolute charge on the Irish bowlers who looked hapless.
The right-handed diminutive man seemed to hit boundaries at his will as he was scoring shots all-around the park and played like a true modern 360 degree batter.
In the end he ended up with 14 boundaries and two sixes.
Mushfiq may thank previous batters for giving him a launching pad.
After losing the toss Bangladesh started the game a bit slow as they accumulated just 42 runs in the first 10 overs and lost the wicket of skipper Tamim Iqbal for 23 at the last bowl of the 10th over.
In-form Najmul Hossain and opener Liton Das increased the run rate and added 101 runs off 96 balls in the second wicket before the latter perished in softest of manners for 70 off 71. Liton just chipped an innocuous Curtis Campher delivery to legside for an easy catch of Andy Mcbrine.
Najmul looked to be set for a century but he also threw away his wicket and got out for 73 and that looked bad as Shakib also did the same getting out for 17 while trying to play a big shot.
However, the dismissal of Najmul brought in Mushfiq when the score was 190-4 in the 34th over and Bangladesh added 159 runs in the last 100 balls thanks mainly to Mushfiq’s belligerent knock.
Towhid Hridoy, who scored 93 in his debut match two days ago, missed his half century just for a run but his stand of 138 off just 78 balls with Mushfiq made sure Bangladesh post a gigantic total against visitors.