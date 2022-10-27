Lack of planning results in utter humiliation

While Irfan Pathan was being stopped in front of the lift for selfies and Gavaskar was busy in a chat at the coffee table in the press box, Bangladesh and South Africa were playing at the field. To be more precise, the Rilee Rossouw storm was in full affect at the SCG. But Gavaskar and the Indian journalists were not really interested in the match.
However, this lack of interest was expected. They were basically waiting for the Bangladesh-South Africa match to end. As right after that, the India-Netherlands match was set to begin at the SCG. Like in the press box, people at the gallery were also in wait for the second match.
In the day match, parts of the SCG gallery were adorned in red and green. There weren’t many fans of South Africa, the Indian fans also hadn’t reached the venue yet. The number of Bangladeshi fans at the gallery wasn’t as high as Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had hoped for a day before the match. Even then, the ‘Bangladesh, Bangladesh’ chants and the claps of the Bangladeshis present at the ground should’ve worked as a tonic for the players against South Africa. But that wasn’t the case.
The highlights package of Bangladesh’s bowling innings was almost entirely Rossouw’s blistering 109-run innings off 56 balls. In South Africa’s previous match in the T20 World Cup in Hobart against Zimbabwe, Rossouw didn’t get a chance to bat due to rain. But in his previous T20I innings, which came against India in Indore at the start of this month, he hit an unbeaten 100-run innings. In that sense, this left-handed South African batsman has hit centuries in consecutive T20Is.
In the last ball of the first over, Taskin Ahmed dismissed opener Temba Bavuma. Who knows, if that’s what brought upon the misfortune over Bangladesh! After that, for the second wicket Quinton de Kock and Rossouw formed a 163-run partnership. Other than Mustafizur Rahman (25 runs in four overs) and Hasan Mahmud (36 runs in four overs), every Bangladesh bowler faced the storm from this South African duo.
After De Kock departed off Aff Hossain’s bowling in the 15th over, the South African innings lost some momentum. In successive overs, Shakib dismissed Tristan Stubbs and Rossouw. Still, at the end of 20 overs, South Africa’s total reached 205, setting a 206-run target for Bangladesh.
But forget 206, Bangladesh’s innings ended for just 101 as they lost the match by 104 runs, the biggest defeat for Bangladesh in T20Is in terms of runs.
However, other than looking at the scoreboard, there was no way to deduce that Bangladesh even had a target to chase down. Looking at Bangladesh’s unplanned and scattered batting approach, it never felt like Bangladesh wanted to chase down the target and win the match. The only exception was the first over of the innings.
Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto hit South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for a boundary through mid-on in the second ball of the innings. In the last two ball of the over, Soumya hit a couple of sixes over mid-wicket with brilliant flick shots. The first over yielded 17 runs. Nine runs were scored from the following over from Wayne Parnell. Scoring 26 runs from two overs could be termed as an optimistic start. The red and green sections of the SCG gallery were rejoicing.
But the dream started to shatter from the third over, when Anrich Nortje replaced Rabada in the attack. In the first ball, Soumya was caught behind. From then, Bangladesh could not bounce back in the match for even once. Wickets kept falling one after the other and Bangladesh started moving closer and closer to a defeat. It looked like Bangladesh had no intention of chasing down South Africa’s 206-run target.
In the post-match press conference Shakib said that before the match they didn’t even think that South Africa could end up scoring 200. This can be pointed at as another proof of the team’s lack of planning. In the previous match at the ground, New Zealand scored 200-3 batting first against Australia and won the match by 89 runs.
Although South Africa couldn’t win in the rain affected match against Zimbabwe, they had shown their capabilities with the bat. Adding these two factors together, South Africa had a very good chance to put up a big total against Bangladesh. But apparently, there was no such thought inside the Bangladesh team!
Nortje conceded only 10 runs from his 3.3 overs and took the wickets of Shanto, Shakib and Taskin. Shakib, however, could’ve survived from the LBW decision had he taken a review. Shakib thought about it but eventually decided against it. On days when things go wrong, everything goes wrong.
