Lack of planning results in utter humiliation

After De Kock departed off Aff Hossain’s bowling in the 15th over, the South African innings lost some momentum. In successive overs, Shakib dismissed Tristan Stubbs and Rossouw. Still, at the end of 20 overs, South Africa’s total reached 205, setting a 206-run target for Bangladesh.

But forget 206, Bangladesh’s innings ended for just 101 as they lost the match by 104 runs, the biggest defeat for Bangladesh in T20Is in terms of runs.

However, other than looking at the scoreboard, there was no way to deduce that Bangladesh even had a target to chase down. Looking at Bangladesh’s unplanned and scattered batting approach, it never felt like Bangladesh wanted to chase down the target and win the match. The only exception was the first over of the innings.

Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto hit South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for a boundary through mid-on in the second ball of the innings. In the last two ball of the over, Soumya hit a couple of sixes over mid-wicket with brilliant flick shots. The first over yielded 17 runs. Nine runs were scored from the following over from Wayne Parnell. Scoring 26 runs from two overs could be termed as an optimistic start. The red and green sections of the SCG gallery were rejoicing.