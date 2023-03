Pacer Taskin Ahmed picked the only wicket to fall in the powerplay as the Bangladesh bowlers kept a tight leash on England, keeping them to 40-1 after 10 overs in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Taskin, who finished with 1-26 in the first ODI, dismissed Phil Salt for seven off 15 balls in the seventh over.