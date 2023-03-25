Karunaratne takes four as New Zealand post 274 in first ODI

Chamika Karunaratne claimed four wickets in a career-best bowling display as New Zealand were dismissed for 274 in the first one-day international in Auckland on Saturday.

Opener Finn Allen top-scored with 51 but he was one of several Black Caps guilty of not pushing on after making a start at Eden Park, a venue where team scores in excess of 300 are commonplace.

Allen’s 49-ball knock helped the hosts into a strong position with nearly half of their overs remaining. But they lost their way over the latter stages and were dismissed with three balls remaining.