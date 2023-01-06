Record-setting Shanaka helps Sri Lanka level T20 series against India

Dasun Shanaka led from the front with a record half-century and two wickets in Sri Lanka’s series-levelling 16-run win over India in the second Twenty20 international on Thursday.

Shanaka hit an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls laced with two fours and six sixes to steer Sri Lanka to 206-6 after being invited to bat first in Pune.

Bowlers led by Kasun Rajitha kept down India to 190-8 despite a threatening 91-run sixth-wicket stand between Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Axar Patel (65).