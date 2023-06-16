Australia recall Hazlewood as England bat in Ashes opener

Australia recalled Josh Hazlewood and dropped fellow paceman Mitchell Starc from their XI as England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Starc played in Australia's 209-run World Test Championship final win over India at The Oval last week, a match Hazlewood missed with side and Achilles injuries.

But even though left-arm express quick Starc offers a real point of difference in an otherwise right-arm pace attack, the experienced Hazlewood -- with 222 wickets in 59 Tests -- has been restored to a team facing a packed schedule of six Tests in seven weeks.

"We need to rotate our bowlers," said Australia captain Pat Cummins at the toss. "It was a really tough call on Mitch, but it's a nice problem to have with someone like Josh to come in."

Australia's side alo features the top three in the world Test batting rankings -- Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.