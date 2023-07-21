Dhull hits fifty but Bangladesh A in driving seat against India

India A captain Yash Dhull hit a valiant half-century but Bangladesh A team have their noses slightly ahead halfway into their semifinal clash of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup after bundling out India for an below-par 211 in 49.1 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Spinners Rakibul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took a couple of wickets each in a disciplined bowling display from the Saif Hassan-led side.

For India, captain Dhull was the stand out batter, scoring 66 off 85 balls, in an otherwise lacklustre batting performance.