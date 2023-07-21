Dhull hits fifty but Bangladesh A in driving seat against India

India A captain Yash Dhull hit a valiant half-century but Bangladesh A team have their noses slightly ahead halfway into their semifinal clash of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup after bundling out India for an below-par 211 in 49.1 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.
Spinners Rakibul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took a couple of wickets each in a disciplined bowling display from the Saif Hassan-led side.
For India, captain Dhull was the stand out batter, scoring 66 off 85 balls, in an otherwise lacklustre batting performance.
Opting to field first, Bangladesh had to wait till the eighth over to get the first wicket. Pacer Sakib claimed the wicket by inducing an outside edge against Sai Sudharsan (21 off 24 balls).
Bangladesh thought they had their second wicket in the 14th over courtesy of a sharp stumping from Akbar Ali against Nikin Jose off Rakibul Hasan.
The TV replays were inconclusive as it was difficult to deduce whether or not the batter’s foot was touching the ground when the bails were dislodged.
After looking at the replays for three minutes, the third umpire signalled the red light to the delight of the Bangladeshi fielders.
But their joy turned to confusion and later annoyance just moments later when the third umpire reversed his decision and declared the batter not out.
However, the debatable decision didn’t hurt Bangladesh too much as just a few overs later Jose got caught off Saif Hassan for 17.
Bangladesh bowlers then strangled the Indian batters with tight bowling, drying up the runs and taking wickets in regular succession.
India A lost their next five wickets for just 58 runs and were teetering at 137-7 after 36.5 overs. But Dhull made sure that India went past the 200-run mark.
Dhull first formed a 41-run stand with Manav Suthar and after Suthar got run out for 21 he formed a couple of handy partnerships with Rajvardhan Hangargekar (15 off 12 balls) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (0) to take the score beyond 200.
Dhull finally departed as the final batter in the last over, getting caught Rakibul off pacer Ripon Mondol as his attempt to hit his seventh boundary in the innings went awry.
Bangladesh A now need 212 runs to join Pakistan A in the final.