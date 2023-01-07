Australia claim three South Africa wickets as Sydney Test resumes

After rain again prevented play in the morning session, Australia captain Pat Cummins declared his team’s first innings at 475-4 after lunch to go after victory against the hapless South Africa on Day 4 of the Sydney Test on Saturday.

Cummins’s decision to declare deprived opener Usman Khawaja of the chance of completing his first Test double century, with the elegant opener stranded on 195 not out.

Australia made a rousing start to their pursuit of 20 Protea wickets to pull off a series whitewash as at tea on day four, South Africa were 71 for three with Temba Bavuma on 28 and Khaya Zondo not out on five.