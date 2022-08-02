Cricket

Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh grouped with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh batsman Liton Das plays a shot during the start of the Asia Cup final between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 28 September, 2018
Bangladesh batsman Liton Das plays a shot during the start of the Asia Cup final between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 28 September, 2018

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday announced the groups and itinerary for this year’s Asia Cup, which will begin on 27 August in the UAE.

Bangladesh has been slated in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in this six-team tournament, which will be played in the Twenty20 format this year.

Arch rivals India and Pakistan are in Group A and they will be joined by the team that qualifies from the qualifier event.

Hosts UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will compete in the qualifiers.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play the tournament opener. Bangladesh will play their group stage matches on Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively on 30 August and 1 September.

India and Pakistan will face off in the group stage on 28 August in Dubai.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4. The final will take on 11 September in Dubai.

All matches will begin at 8:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time.

Groups:

Group A- India, Pakistan and Qualifier

Group B- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

