Bangladesh grouped with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan

Arch rivals India and Pakistan are in Group A and they will be joined by the team that qualifies from the qualifier event.
Hosts UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will compete in the qualifiers.
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play the tournament opener. Bangladesh will play their group stage matches on Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively on 30 August and 1 September.
India and Pakistan will face off in the group stage on 28 August in Dubai.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4. The final will take on 11 September in Dubai.
All matches will begin at 8:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time.
Groups:
Group A- India, Pakistan and Qualifier
Group B- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan