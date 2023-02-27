Cricket

Shakib joins Bangladesh camp, no response to Tamim ‘rift’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal training as coach Chandika Hathurusingha looks on during the national team's training camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 27 February, 2023Shamsul Hoque

Shakib Al Hasan joined the national team camp on Monday ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England and all eyes were on him to see how he interacts with ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal.

The strained relationship between Shakib and Tamim has been the talk of the town ever since Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed in an interview that they are not on speaking terms, report news agency UNB.

Shakib returned from the US on Monday morning and joined the team in Mirpur the same day. The all-rounder was spotted batting at the indoor facilities in Mirpur with Tamim also present in the nets.

Although they were batting close to each other, there was not much interaction between them. Tamim only approached Shakib once, apparently asking him to send one of his net bowlers to the opener’s net, a request Shakib complied immediately.

The team began preparations for the upcoming England series a few days ago, but Shakib was unable to join the camp earlier as he was with his family in the US. Before his trip to the US, he was playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, he had to leave the Zalmi squad early due to family issues.

Earlier, Tamim faced questions about his rift with Shakib at a press conference on Sunday in Mirpur. Shakib, however, has not made any statement about it yet.

Tamim said when he and Shakib take the field wearing the Bangladesh jersey, they only focus on playing well for Bangladesh; nothing else matters to them. He, however, did not deny the authenticity of a troubled relationship with Shakib.

In the upcoming series, along with three ODIs, both the teams will lock horns in a three-match Twenty20 series.

The ODI series is a part of the World Cup Super League. England are currently at number three in the points table while Bangladesh at number six.

The ODI series is set to begin on 1 March in Dhaka.

