Shakib joins Bangladesh camp, no response to Tamim ‘rift’

Shakib returned from the US on Monday morning and joined the team in Mirpur the same day. The all-rounder was spotted batting at the indoor facilities in Mirpur with Tamim also present in the nets.
Although they were batting close to each other, there was not much interaction between them. Tamim only approached Shakib once, apparently asking him to send one of his net bowlers to the opener’s net, a request Shakib complied immediately.
The team began preparations for the upcoming England series a few days ago, but Shakib was unable to join the camp earlier as he was with his family in the US. Before his trip to the US, he was playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
However, he had to leave the Zalmi squad early due to family issues.
Earlier, Tamim faced questions about his rift with Shakib at a press conference on Sunday in Mirpur. Shakib, however, has not made any statement about it yet.
Tamim said when he and Shakib take the field wearing the Bangladesh jersey, they only focus on playing well for Bangladesh; nothing else matters to them. He, however, did not deny the authenticity of a troubled relationship with Shakib.
In the upcoming series, along with three ODIs, both the teams will lock horns in a three-match Twenty20 series.
The ODI series is a part of the World Cup Super League. England are currently at number three in the points table while Bangladesh at number six.
The ODI series is set to begin on 1 March in Dhaka.