Shakib joins Bangladesh camp, no response to Tamim ‘rift’

Shakib Al Hasan joined the national team camp on Monday ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England and all eyes were on him to see how he interacts with ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal.

The strained relationship between Shakib and Tamim has been the talk of the town ever since Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed in an interview that they are not on speaking terms, report news agency UNB.