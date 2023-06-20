Nahida's heroics take Bangladesh to final beating Pakistan

Nahida Akter showcased a brilliant all-round performance as Bangladesh A team beat Pakistan A team in a thrilling 9-over affair to reach the final of the Asian Cricket Council Women's Emerging Teams Cup.
On Tuesday at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong after a horrible top order collapse Bangladesh posted 59-7 before restricting Pakistan to 53 thanks to a brilliant show of Nahida.
After winning the toss Bangladesh opener Shathi Rani started off with a boundary but got bowled in the very next ball and the women in red and green started losing wickets in almost every alternative delivery.
At a stage the Bangladesh side were reduced to 16-6 in 3.4 overs and all of the top six batters were dismissed with none of them reaching beyond four.
But Nahida, who arrived at number eight, scored a vital 21 off 16 balls with three fours and a six to resurrect the innings. Thanks to her efforts Bangladesh got a score to defend.
In reply Pakistan got off to a solid start reaching 26 before their opener Eyman Fatima was dismissed. Pakistan seemed to be cruising to the score with a required run-rate of under run-a-ball but Nahida, who bowls left-arm spin, strangled the innings conceding just eight runs from her quota of two overs and picked up a wicket.
Opening bowler Marufa Akter conceded just nine while off-spinner Sultana Khatun gave away just two runs in her solitary over to restrict the opponents and clinch the win.
The match was supposed to take place on Monday but the inclement weather forced it to take place on reserve day when eventually the match was reduced to nine overs.
Bangladesh will face India in the final on Wednesday.