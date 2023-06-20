Nahida's heroics take Bangladesh to final beating Pakistan

Nahida Akter showcased a brilliant all-round performance as Bangladesh A team beat Pakistan A team in a thrilling 9-over affair to reach the final of the Asian Cricket Council Women's Emerging Teams Cup.

On Tuesday at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong after a horrible top order collapse Bangladesh posted 59-7 before restricting Pakistan to 53 thanks to a brilliant show of Nahida.

After winning the toss Bangladesh opener Shathi Rani started off with a boundary but got bowled in the very next ball and the women in red and green started losing wickets in almost every alternative delivery.