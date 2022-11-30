New Zealand win series after third ODI against India washed out

New Zealand clinched a 1-0 series win over India after the third and final one-day international was abandoned in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Rain forced players from Hagley Oval following the 18th over of New Zealand's chase, with the home side 104-1 after India had been dismissed for 219 in the 48th over.

Play never resumed, meaning there was no result as the Black Caps needed to face a minimum 20 overs for an official match to be registered.

New Zealand were well placed to push for victory thanks to an opening stand of 97 between Finn Allen (57) and Devon Conway (38 not out).