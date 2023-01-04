Australia reach 138-1 before bad light and rain forces early tea

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja both scored composed fifties to put Australia in a commanding position in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney, as recalled batsman Matt Renshaw tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo came together after opener David Warner fell early in the first session and took Australia to 138-1 before bad light forced an early tea on the opening day. Forecast rain began to fall soon after.

Khawaja, who averages over 98 in Sydney Tests, was batting on 51 with Labuschagne on 73.