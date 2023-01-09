Sylhet’s unbeaten run continues

Eventually he was stumped by Liton Das off Khushdil Shah in the 15th over but by then his team needed just 23 more from 33 balls. Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim, who remained not out on 29 made sure the side reached home with 14 balls to spare.
Earlier in the day, after losing the toss Comilla opener Liton started with two boundaries but got caught in the backward point in the fourth ball playing a lose shot off Thisara Perera.
Dawid Malan, the star English batter, scored 37 but consumed 39 balls that slowed the run rate. Jaker Ali scored some delightful strokes and remained not out on 57 off 43 with the aid of two fours and three sixes to help his side post 149-6. However, the score proved inadequate in the end.
Pace bowling duo Perera and Mohammad Amir grabbed two wickets each conceding 26 and 22 runs respectively bowling full quota of four overs.
Comilla, who lost their first match against Rangpur Riders, faced their second defeat and are yet to register a point in the tournament.