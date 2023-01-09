Sylhet’s unbeaten run continues

Sylhet Strikers continued their unbeaten run in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as they picked up their third win in as many matches when they beat Comilla Victorians by five wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Towhid Hridoy emerged as hero with the bat once again as he picked up his second fifty of the tournament by scoring 56 off 37 balls to ease the chase of 150 runs.

Towhid, who scored 55 in the previous match, continued his form with silky touches and aggressive shots as he stroked seven fours and four sixes batting at three.