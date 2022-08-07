Raza, Chakabva seal ODI series win against Bangladesh

Brilliant centuries from Sikander Raza and Regis Chakabva powered Zimbabwe to its first One-Day International (ODI) series win over Bangladesh in over nine years at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Raza made an unbeaten 117 off 127, his second consecutive century in the series, and stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva scored 102 off 75 balls to take Zimbabwe to 291-5 in 47.3 overs, registering a five-wicket win in the second ODI and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bangladeshi bowlers started well initially, reducing Zimbabwe to 49-4 at one point. But they couldn’t dismiss Raza for the second straight match and skipper Chakabva also played a stellar innings down the order to hand the Tigers their first ODI series defeat against the African side since 2013.