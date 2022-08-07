Raza, Chakabva seal ODI series win against Bangladesh

This defeat also ended Bangladesh’s streak of five consecutive bilateral ODI series wins.
For Bangladesh, pacer Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets each.
Earlier, Bangladesh posted 290-9 after being asked to bat first. Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 80 off 84 balls, skipper Tamim Iqbal made a brisk 50 off 45 deliveries while Afif Hossain chipped in with a run-a-ball 41.
After failing to defend 303 in the first ODI, there were doubts whether the Tigers would be able to defend a total below 300 at the same venue.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud started well, dismissing Takudzwanashe Kaitano for a duck and last match’s centurion Innocent kaia for seven to reduce the hosts to 13-2.
The spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam then struck in quick succession to put Bangladesh in the ascendency.
But the momentum started to shift when Raza was joined at the middle by skipper Chakabva.
Both Raza and Chakabva were taking calculative risks, targeting to hit at least one boundary in every over to keep the required rate within their reach.
Raza took 67 balls to reach his fifty but Chakabva, on the other hand, completed his half-century in just 36 balls.
Tamim Iqbal kept faith on his frontline bowlers and didn’t give part-timers like Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain a go to break the stand.
His faith wasn’t rewarded as the bowlers kept bowling erratically, without any proper plan and paid the price on a flat deck.
Both Raza and Chakabva completed their century in the 43rd over, much to the delight of the thousands of Zimbabweans who were cheering their team from the stands.
The mammoth 251 partnership off just 169 balls, Zimbabwe’s best ever fifth wicket stand in ODIs, finally came to an end in the following over, when Chakabva miscued a lofted shot and it went straight to Tamim.
The record partnership, however, could’ve ended on 61 in the 26th over had Miraz not made a mess of a simple run-out opportunity.
Raza went for a quick single but was a little late to get off the blocks. Taskin Ahmed, stationed at fine-leg, grabbed the ball and threw it to Miraz at the bowlers’ end.
Miraz collected the ball with his right hand but broke the stumps with his left hand. Even though Raza was short of his crease, he survived.
After Chakabva’s innings, which featured 10 fours and two sixes, came to an end, Raza was joined by debutant Tony Munyonga.
Bangladesh still had a glimmer of hope, with Zimbabwe needing 41 off 41 balls. The debutant Munyonga was feeling the pressure of the tight run chase and at one point was batting on six off nine balls.
Muyonga tried to break free with an aerial shot, which went straight to Taskin. But the pacer dropped the easy chance.
In the next three deliveries, Munyonga hit a four and two consecutive sixes to bring down the required runs to seven off 19 balls.
The debutant finished the game in style in the 48th over, hitting Afif Hossain for a boundary to score an unbeaten 29 off 16 balls in a memorable ODI debut.
Raza, the player of the match, remained unbeaten at the other end.