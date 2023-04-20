Litton makes disappointing IPL debut

Bangladesh batter Litton Kumer Das made a disappointing debut in the Indian Premier League as he got out for a mere run a ball four for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tursday.

The dashing opener started his innings with a crispy boundary with his trademark front foot cover drive against experienced Ishant Sharma but conceded dot balls in remaining two deliveries of that over.