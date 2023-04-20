Litton makes disappointing IPL debut

Bangladesh batter Litton Kumer Das made a disappointing debut in the Indian Premier League as he got out for a mere run a ball four for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tursday.
The dashing opener started his innings with a crispy boundary with his trademark front foot cover drive against experienced Ishant Sharma but conceded dot balls in remaining two deliveries of that over.
He got strike in the last ball of the next over bowled by medium pacer Mukesh Kumar when the score was 15. The right handed tried to pull the ball but failed to time the short pitched ball and gave an easy high catch to square leg fielder Lalit Yadav.
Kolkata, who lost the toss, brought in fresh opening pairs of Litton and English batter Jason Roy. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are other two foreign players of Kolkata in the match.
Meanwhile Delhi dropped Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman after his disappointing performance in the last match.