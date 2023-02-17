Australia opt to bat first against India in 2nd Test

Travis Head, controversially left out last time, returns in place of Matt Renshaw. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann makes his Test debut with Scott Boland making way.
India made one change from their innings-and-132-run victory last week with fit-again Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav.
Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his landmark 100th match.
India haven’t lost a Test at the venue – previously called Feroz Shah Kotla – since 1987.
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann