Bangladesh set a massive 662 against Afghanistan

Bangladesh set a massive target of 662 runs against Afghanistan in their one-off Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

On the third day Najmul Hossain scored his second century of the match and along with the ton of Mominul Haque Bangladesh declared on 425-4 to set a humongous target for the visitors.

Afghanistan lost two wickets in the evening session in 11 overs yielding 45 runs.

Najmul Hossain, who has been in red hot form, resumed the day with 54 while his overnight partner Zakir Hasan also had the same score.