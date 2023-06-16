Bangladesh set a massive 662 against Afghanistan

Bangladesh set a massive target of 662 runs against Afghanistan in their one-off Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.
On the third day Najmul Hossain scored his second century of the match and along with the ton of Mominul Haque Bangladesh declared on 425-4 to set a humongous target for the visitors.
Afghanistan lost two wickets in the evening session in 11 overs yielding 45 runs.
Najmul Hossain, who has been in red hot form, resumed the day with 54 while his overnight partner Zakir Hasan also had the same score.
The pair continued their onslaught and the partnership was broken in only possible way against the innocuous Afghan bowling under extreme heat- run out.
Najmul’s shot was saved at boundary by a diving Nasir Jamal and Ibrahim Zadran quickly picked and threw the ball to the keeper who broke the stumps to dismiss Jakir for 71 and end the 173-run stand.
Najmul, however continued his rich vein of form and off-form Mominul Haque utilised the opportunity to bring back his confidence.
Najmul, who scored 146 runs in the first innings, emulated his partner’s feat to become the second Bangladeshi to score centuries in both the innings. Mominul did it back in 2018 against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
In that match Mominul scored a total of 281 runs in two innings, highest so far by a Bangladeshi and Najmul had the chance to surpass it but got out for 124 when he tried to chip a tossed-up delivery of chinaman bowler Zahir Khan to be caught at mid-wicket by Abdul Malik. Najmul’s match aggregate of 270 is second highest by a Bangladeshi.
Mushfiqur Rahim got out just three balls later in the same over after scoring eight runs when he was caught at the slip while attempting a reverse sweep.
But Mominul did not waste his chance and utilised the condition to score a Test century after a hiatus of 26 innings.
He struggled early in the innings but survived and gradually took full control before going to tea break on 95. Upon resumption of the play in the final session he struck a boundary of pacer Ahmadzai to reach his coveted three-figure mark.
Bangladesh ultimately declared on 425-4 after 80 overs as Mominul was not out on 121 and skipper Litton Kumer Das on 66.
Chasing the massive total, visitors got off to the worst possible start as opener Ibrahim Zadran was dismissed leg before by left arm pacer Shoriful Islam. The batter went for a review against umpires’ verdict but it was futile as the replay suggested the inswing delivery would hit the stump and the review was lost.
Abdul Malik was caught by wicketkeeper Litton in the next over when he edged a Taskin Ahmed delivery. Afghanistan were reduced to 7-2 and seemed they may even collapse in the evening.
But they did not lose any wicket in the remaining overs though skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi had to leave the field scoring 13 off 14 when a Taskin bouncer struck his head beneath the helmet.
Rahmat Shah and Nasir Jamal were not out on 10 and five as the visitors ended the day on 45-2 amid fading light. With two full days to go, Afghanistan need a miracle or invention of nature to salvage the match.