'Most welcome if Shakib wants to be BPL CEO'

The governing council of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has taken star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s scathing criticism with a positive note as they felt that it came as good publicity for the country's premier T20 event.

Shakib criticised the BPL authorities two days before the commencement of the tournament, saying that BCB's reluctance, lack of planning resulted in making the tournament a commercial failure, reports BSS.

The ace allrounder saw it as an organisational failure of BCB. He did not stop only criticising but also said that the tournament has been in tatters since its inception and that he would change the whole BPL if he is made the CEO.

After this criticism, the discussion has been doing the rounds in the cricket fraternity. But when the BPL had progressed at a snail's pace, Shakib's criticism seemed like negative publicity to BCB. Whatever the discussion, BCB accepted it with open arms. Shakib has also been welcomed as CEO by BPL governing council, the organiser of the tournament.